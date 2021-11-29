Joe Judge: Not every play was perfect, but pleased with how offense worked

Getty Images

The Giants played their first game since firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett against the Eagles on Sunday and it wasn’t an offensive masterpiece.

They only picked up 264 yards and scored 13 points before failing to put the game away after a late fumble by Eagles running back Boston Scott, but they never turned the ball over and the reaction to the outing wasn’t a negative one. Those were enough points for a 13-7 win and head coach Joe Judge said he was happy with how the offense operated with Freddie Kitchens taking over as the team’s offensive play-caller.

“I thought all of those guys working together did a really good job of talking through the series, making some necessary adjustments,” Judge said at his postgame press conference. “Not every play was perfect. There are a lot of things we’re going to have to go back and make sure we correct, and keep pushing forward and working with, looking at what worked, what didn’t and how we can improve on that. However, in terms of how those guys working together operationally with it, I was very pleased with it. I was very pleased with it.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones said there were a “couple wrinkles” added to the offense and there will likely be more to come as the Giants prepare for a trip to Miami to face the surging Dolphins in Week 13.