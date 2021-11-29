Justin Simmons: Sunday’s defensive performance what we need rest of the year

Getty Images

The Broncos made cornerback Patrick Surtain II a first-round pick this spring with the hope that he’d make game-changing plays in their secondary and he came up with a pair of them in Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

Surtain intercepted Justin Herbert in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to keep the Broncos up by a touchdown and set up a Broncos score at the other end of the field. The next Chargers drive moved into Broncos territory again, but it ended when Surtain stepped in front of a pass and took it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Those splash plays came after the Broncos forced a pair of three-and-outs while taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and stopped a fourth-down conversion later in the first half. Denver sacked Justin Herbert three times and never let Austin Ekeler get going on the ground in an overall performance that safety Justin Simmons wants as the team’s standard for the rest of the season.

“That’s the type of defense we need to be playing for the rest of the season,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “Not the roller coaster that’s kind of been the first half of the year before the bye. I say it every time, I could come up here and talk about it, but all that matters is going out there and executing.”

The Broncos are going to be in Kansas City next Sunday and the same kind of defensive outing would go a long way toward getting them a win over the Chiefs.