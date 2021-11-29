Kareem Hunt Sr. had some things to say about Baker Mayfield, too

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2021, 10:04 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

It was only 27 days ago that Odell Beckham Sr. lit the fuse for his son’s exit from Cleveland by posting a video of all the times OBJ was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to get the ball to him. During Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens, the father of Kareem Hunt had things to say, too, about the Browns quarterback.

On Facebook, Kareem Hunt Sr. said of Mayfield, “I’m stating facts on football and what we see [is] he’s limping, he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt.”

Hunt later added, “I’m not jeopardizing nothing, I got a right to speak. I ain’t posting no videos.”

Whether that’s enough to get Mayfield worked up remains to be seen. He clearly wasn’t happy about the Beckham Sr. social-media statement.

Mayfield has various lingering injuries as the Browns enter their bye week. Coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that a quarterback change won’t happen when the Browns host the Ravens in Week 14.

When asked about the possibility of benching Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski turned the tables on the reporter, Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland. “Let me ask you a question, why would we do that?”

Here’s why you would, frankly. Because your starter isn’t 100 percent, and because he’s not performing at an acceptable level. And because the Browns have quarterback Case Keenum as the backup. And because Keenum, working with Stefanski in Minnesota, nearly took the Vikings to the Super Bowl four years ago.

As Stefanski said last night, the running game struggled because they were seeing loaded boxes. Obviously, they’re seeing loaded boxes because the Baltimore defense isn’t afraid of the quarterback. Whether it’s because of injury or regression, it’s not working currently for Mayfield as a passer.

Since generating a season-high 132.6 passer rating against the Bengals in Week Nine, Mayfield has completed 44 of 87 passes (50.5 percent) for 496 yards (5.7 yards per attempt), three touchdowns, and three interceptions. That equates to a passer rating of 65.11.

Whatever the reason(s), Mayfield isn’t playing like he did last year. Whatever the reason(s), the Browns won’t bench him and let him heal. The end result is a toxic stew that has the Browns underachieving and Mayfield slowly but surely alienating the fan base. Including the father of Kareem Hunt.

9 responses to “Kareem Hunt Sr. had some things to say about Baker Mayfield, too

  4. Big Baker is injured. Shut him down. Let the man rest. Don’t grind him into dust like Ron Rivera did with Chris Mccafery

  6. Stefanski’s play calling, where he neglected his two best offensive players all night, and his response to that reporter’s question genuinely makes me think this guy was a one trick pony last year, bc both were pure incompetence. It doesn’t take a genius to know Baker shouldn’t be on the field right now and that regardless of how good the Ravens rush defense is, you have the best rushing attack in the league and you should lean on it instead of throwing the ball 40 times and running only 15 times, especially is you’re playing your injured QB.

  7. Having a young coach is part of the problem for the Browns . It’s clear Mayfield is hampered by injuries but wants to play . Stefanski doesn’t want to alienate a hypersensitive Mayfield by saying no , you’re not playing to you are healthy enough to help the team. By deferring to Mayfield Stefanski is now losing the respect from others on the team for not making the best decision for the team . Hate to say it Browns fans but your season is over and the once bright future is now shrouded in doubt and tough questions that don’t have easy answers . First , is a healthy Mayfield a franchise QB and second , is Stefanski tough enough to succeed as a HC . Based on this season there’s enough there to say no but blowing it up and starting over again doesn’t seem to be a viable alternative either . Going to be an interesting offseason for the Browns .

  8. I hoped Tony Grossi responded with “Because his injuries are negatively impacting his performance”

  9. While everyone pointing out that the team holding Baker together with masking tape and pushing him out there every week when it was said weeks ago he needs surgery isn’t helping the Browns can we point out how unmanly it is that grown men have there parents and spouses going on social media tantrums on their behalf like they’re 16 year old entitled princesses.

