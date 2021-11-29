Kevin Stefanski won’t give up Browns’ play calling

Getty Images

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski admits his offense needs to change. But he’s not offering many specifics about what is going to change.

Stefanski said today that he will continue to call the plays on offense, and that the communication among himself, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and line coach Bill Callahan remains strong.

“I’m comfortable with the communication that goes on throughout the week, on game day, the offensive staff is outstanding, especially Bill and Alex throughout the game,” Stefanski said. “So I’m comfortable with how we’re doing it right now. We just have to be better. I have to be better. That’s the truth. But we just have to find ways to stay on the field, get sevens when we get down to the red zone.”

Stefanski has also ruled out benching quarterback Baker Mayfield, so whatever changes are coming to the Browns’ offense, they likely won’t be the kinds of major changes that will be evident on game days. It’s still going to be Stefanski calling the plays that Mayfield has to execute.