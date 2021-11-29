Kliff Kingsbury “hopeful” Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return this week

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t touching questions about a report that the University of Oklahoma was targeting him as their next head coach during his Monday press conference, but there were other topics he was willing to discuss.

One of them was the status of quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Both players have missed the last three games and Kingsbury said he hopes that they’ll be ready to go coming out of their Week 12 bye.

“I am hopeful,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I will leave it at that at this point because I want to see them move around, practice full speed, and see where they are at, and where their comfort level and their confidence is.”

The Cardinals went 2-1 with Murray and Hopkins out of action, but they’d prefer to be at full strength as they try to hold onto the top seed in the NFC over the final six weeks of the regular season.