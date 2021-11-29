Lamar Jackson to teammates: Way to have my back, I owe y’all

Getty Images

The Ravens have won a lot of games thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson the last few years, but they won in spite of him on Sunday night.

Jackson threw four interceptions against the Browns and three of them came on consecutive drives in the second quarter. The Browns only turned those giveaways into three points, however, and the Ravens were able to secure a 16-10 win that kept them in the top spot in the AFC playoff picture.

After the game, Jackson said he was upset with himself and grateful for his teammates for making sure that the turnovers didn’t come back to haunt the team.

“I’m ticked off, but I told all those [defensive] guys, ‘Man, way to have my back. Way to have my back, because y’all deserved that. You played lights out,'” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Just watch film and critique myself like I always do. I’m hot, though. I threw four interceptions, three in the first half. I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board. I just told my team, ‘That’s me. I owe y’all.'”

The four interceptions were uncharacteristic for Jackson, but a more recognizable play came in the third quarter when Jackson dropped well behind the line of scrimmage and avoided the rush long enough to deliver a touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the third quarter. That play accounted for the final margin of victory and made it easier to swallow Jackson’s career-high in interceptions.