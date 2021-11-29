Mac Jones becomes the clear favorite for offensive rookie of the year

November 29, 2021
Five weeks ago, it appeared that Bengal receiver Ja’Marr Chase would definitely win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award. Now, the odds have swung dramatically in someone else’s favor.

With PointsBet, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has overtaken Chase. Jones has -215 odds, which means that it takes a bet of $215 to win $100. Chase sits at +175.

Since generating 201 yards against the Ravens in Week Seven, Chase has accounted for a total of 152 yards. He had six touchdowns in his first seven games; he’s had only two in all since then. It’s a byproduct of defenses focusing on taking Chase away, and of quarterback Joe Burrow taking what the defense is giving him.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have won six in a row, with an offense led by the first-year quarterback.

No one else is even close. Steelers running back Najee Harris has moved to +1800. Next comes Dolpins receiver Jaylen Waddle, at +4000.

Waddle becomes an intriguing option. He had the first 100-yard game of his career on Sunday. If he finishes strong — and if the Dolphins make the playoffs — maybe he’ll get some votes.

For now, though, it looks to be Jones’s award to lose. If the Pats keep winning, he won’t.

  2. Biggest imprrssion Mac has made on me is how quickly he was able to lead the offense.
    Despite his youth and lack of pro experience he looks absolutely at home running a pro offense.

  3. And league MVP as well as he outplays Brady almost weekly now.

    He was 11-11 for 169 yesterday off playaction.

  7. Imagine what Mac Jones might be 3 or 4 years down the road! Everything is in place for him to succeed…great ownership, and great coaching. The only thing that needs to be worried about is if Josh McDaniel’s leaves for a HC job imo.

  8. tripower66 says:
    November 29, 2021 at 12:56 pm
    Sorry, Creed Humphrey is the highest rated rookie at his position, but everyone loves QB wins

    With all due respect to Creed it’s a lot harder to come in as a rookie and play QB than it is to play center

  11. touchback, Brady owns your mind. You better hope the super bowl matchup isn’t Patriots vs. Bucs, because that would be your worst nightmare ever. Imagine if Brady defeated Belichick twice.

  13. Elijah Mitchell should be getting more love now that he is the obvious starter. Najee Harris is great but Mitchell has almost the same amount of yards on about 50 less carries.

  14. Buffalo is gonna roll the Pats next week. All of NE’s wins are vs terrible or injured teams..maybe with the exception of Chargers. But yeah give Mac the ROY award, who cares.

  16. Mac looks great. Looks like the Pats might have their Montana/Young scenario (cue TB comment that those 2 are “overrated”).

    He has weaknesses in his game, but they may just be rookie things. He isn’t very agile in the pocket, and his long ball isn’t very good (his wind up is big when he throws it deep). In that sense, scouts were right – and they were also right that he was the most pro ready & could step right in.

    In a way, not much of this is a surprise.

  17. Because wins are a QB stat?

    How about Judon for DPOY? We wouldn’t even be discussing Mac without him.

