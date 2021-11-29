Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold has resumed throwing, we’ll see where he is next week

Getty Images

When the Panthers put Sam Darnold on injured reserve earlier this month, he was given a four-to-six week recovery timeline from his right shoulder injury.

That was also when the Panthers signed Cam Newton and it seemed like that move would keep Darnold out of sight and mind for the rest of the year even if he was healthy enough to play. Newton’s play against the Dolphins on Sunday cast some doubt on how well he can do the job, however, and Darnold’s name came up at head coach Matt Rhule’s press conference on Monday.

Darnold is closing in on the short end of that recovery window and Rhule said that he has resumed throwing on the side. The Panthers have a bye this week and Rhule said they’ll evaluate Darnold once they’re back from the time off.

“We’ll get him back next week, see where he’s at in his process and go from there,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Rhule committed to starting Newton against the Falcons in Week 14 and Newton hopes to have a fuller grasp of the offense for that outing. If that doesn’t happen, Darnold could find his way back into consideration as the Panthers start to look toward the quarterback decisions they’ll have to make before the 2022 season.