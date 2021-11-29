Matthew Stafford “feeling fine” physically after Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not appear on the injury report this week, but a report on Sunday morning indicated that he probably should have popped up on the list.

Stafford is reportedly dealing with back, elbow, and ankle issues, but those ailments didn’t keep him from making the start agains the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday. Stafford lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown in a 36-28 loss that ran the team’s losing streak to three games.

Stafford has thrown a pick-six in each of those losses and has six total turnovers in that span, but said after the game that injuries aren’t the reason for the drop in his play.

“I am feeling fine,” Stafford said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “Back was kind of barking at me a little bit that week, but I haven’t missed any time since then. The rest of my body, is it 100 percent? No, nor is anybody else’s in this league at this point of the season.”

When asked about the run of turnovers, Stafford said you have to “take them all individually” rather than look for a unifying theme for why he’s hit a rough patch. Head coach Sean McVay said he has “total confidence” in the quarterback despite the recent rough patch, but the last three weeks have shaken some confidence in the Rams’ ability to make a deep playoff run this season.