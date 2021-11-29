Monday Night Football: J.D. McKissic scores two TDs in 17-15 win over Seahawks

Getty Images

J.D. McKissic had a pair of 10-yard touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to help carry the Washington Football Team to a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

McKissic helped Washington stay in the thick of the playoff chase while potentially dealing a final definitive blow to the playoff aspirations of his former team in Seattle. The Seahawks have now lost six of their last seven games and are playing some of their worst offensive football in over a decade.

McKissic was injured late in the game when his head impacted the thigh of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. He was carted off the field with 3:33 left to play.

Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-35 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Washington.

Meanwhile, a Seahawks team that has been the worst in the NFL by significant margins all season in time of possession and offensive plays run again were dominated in those categories by Washington.

The Seahawks lost the time of possession battle 41:40-18:20. It’s their third straight game getting doubled up in time of possession. They ran just 45 offensive plays, their lowest of the season and surpassing last week’s 49 plays against Arizona. They were just 4-of-12 on third down and gained just 10 first downs to Washington’s 27.

Russell Wilson has been bad for the Seahawks since returning from finger surgery. The team has just three offensive touchdowns in the last three games as Seattle has lost 17-0 to the Green Bay Packers, 23-13 to the Arizona Cardinals and now the loss to Washington.

Wilson completed 20-of-31 passes with 247 yards with two touchdown. The Seahawks had five straight three-and-out possessions and went from the 4:30 mark of the second quarter until the 12:20 mark of the fourth quarter without gaining a single first down.

Washington marched on a 15-play drive in the first quarter that lasted more than nine minutes before they had to settle for a 23-yard Joey Slye field goal and a 3-0 lead.

A 55-yard pass from Wilson to Lockett put Seattle is scoring position and Wilson hit Gerald Everett for a 6-yard touchdown to give Seattle their first lead since Oct. 31.

Jamal Adams picked up Heinicke on a deflected pass intended for Logan Thomas as Seattle seemingly started to grab some momentum. But Alex Collins fumbled on the second play of the ensuing drive with Cole Holcomb recovering to give the ball back to Washington.

McKissic scored his first touchdown of the night on a 10-yard catch-and-run from Heinicke to give Washington a 9-7 lead. But the lead proved extremely brief as Rasheem Green blocked the extra point attempt by Slye and returned it for a defensive two-point conversion to tie the game at 9-9 before halftime. Slye was also injured on the play trying to chase down Green.

McKissic scored on a 10-yard run on Washington’s first drive of the third quarter to put them back in front. With Slye injured, Washington went for two with Antonio Gibson scoring to make it a 17-9 advantage.

Gibson rushed for 111 yards on 29 carries for Washington.

But Seattle’s defense did enough to somehow keep them in the game until the latter stages of the fourth quarter. However, Heinicke and Washington then marched 84 yards on 16 plays to Seattle’s doorstep looking for the final blow. But because Slye was unavailable, they twice went for it on fourth downs, including from Seattle’s 3-yard line. A pass from Heinicke to Thomas was initially ruled a touchdown before being overturned on review to give the Seahawks one last chance.

And because it’s the Seahawks and Wilson, they finally engineered something wild.

Seattle picked up chunks of yardage to move into Washington territory until they were at the WFT 32-yard line with 22 seconds left. Freddie Swain was left wide open up the middle of the field as Wilson connected with him for a touchdown to make it a 17-15 game with just 15 seconds remaining.

A two-point conversion from Wilson to Swain was not successful. Then Seattle appeared to recover an onside kick try only to be called for illegal formation and have the recovery negated. A second attempt was unsuccessful as Washington held on for the victory.