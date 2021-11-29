Report: Browns are concerned Jack Conklin tore patella tendon

Getty Images

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin has had to miss several games this season with different injuries. He was just activated off of injured reserve this week after dislocating his elbow. But now it looks like he’ll have to deal with another long-term injury.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland is concerned that Conklin tore his patella tendon during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Conklin had to exit the game after going down with 6:38 left in the first quarter. He was shown on the NBC broadcast with his knee buckling as he tried to walk to the sideline with trainers. He was then carted to the locker room from the sideline and ruled out.

Blake Hance came in to replace Conklin for the rest of the game. He started the previous three games at right tackle.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Schefter’s report in his postgame press conference and neither confirmed nor denied it.

“It was serious, but let’s get the MRI to confirm that,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns have a bye in Week 13 before playing the Ravens again in Week 14.