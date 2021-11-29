Report: Dalvin Cook will miss at least two games

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called Dalvin Cook “day-to-day” earlier Monday. It sounds, though, that the star running back is more week-to-week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cook will miss at least the next two games, with the Vikings hoping Cook can return in time to play the Monday Night Football game against the Bears on Dec. 20. It thus seems unlikely the Vikings place Cook on injured reserve, where he would have to miss at least three games before returning.

Zimmer denied Cook tore his labrum, which was reported Monday, but would not say whether Cook dislocated his shoulder.

Cook was carted off the field after being tackled by Kevin Givens in the third quarter Sunday.

Cook has 198 touches for 975 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.