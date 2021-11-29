Report: Deebo Samuel avoids major injury, but is expected to miss some time

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel had to exit Sunday’s win over the Vikings with a groin injury, but the issue doesn’t sound too serious.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Samuel is expected to miss a little time but the groin issue is not considered a major injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the win that Samuel is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Samuel has been a critical piece of the 49ers’ three-game winning streak, particularly running the ball. He had 66 yards on six carries with a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s win, plus a 12-yard catch.

Since Week 10, Samuel has 305 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.

In 11 games this season, Samuel has 56 receptions for 1,006 yards with five TDs. He’s taken 25 carries for 203 yards with five touchdowns.

The 49ers play the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 13.