Seattle, Washington tied 9-9 at halftime

A bizarre first half ended with the Seahawks and Washington knotted at 9-9.

Washington scored its first touchdown of the night with 56 seconds remaining in the first half on Taylor Heinicke‘s 10-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic.

It gave Washington a brief 9-7 lead.

Rasheem Green blocked Joey Slye‘s extra point attempt and returned it 68 yards for a two points for Seattle. Slye strained his hamstring chasing Green and didn’t look right kicking off.

Washington’s other points came on a 23-yard field goal by Slye in the first quarter. The home team had to settle for the chip-shot kick after reaching the Seattle 5 without getting into the end zone.

The Seahawks had a 7-3 lead on Russell Wilson‘s 6-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett. It was Wilson’s first touchdown since Week 5. The Seahawks had scored only 13 points combined in two games since Wilson returned following finger surgery.

Wilson is 8-of-11 for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Heinicke is 16-of-21 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tyler Lockett already has 96 yards on only three catches.

Seattle had the ball for only 8:21 as it again struggles to run the ball. The Seahawks had 14 rushing yards in the first half

Washington is playing its fourth-string center, Keith Ismael, after Wes Schweitzer injured his ankle. Schweitzer is questionable to return.