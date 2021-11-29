Thaddeus Moss will miss time after injuring hamstring in pregame warmups

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss came really close to making his NFL debut. While warming up for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Moss injured his hamstring.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Moss will miss at least a week with his injury.

Moss, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, was active for the first time in his career but didn’t get to play a down. Taylor said Moss would have played if not for his injury.

Moss is the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2020 but spent last season on injured reserve.

The Bengals claimed him off waivers in April, and he has had a spot on the practice squad all season.