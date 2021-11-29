Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are already slated to be without one of their key offensive players for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Now they’re likely going to be missing a key defender, too.

Minnesota announced on Monday that cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Peterson has said he’s vaccinated, which means that he’s tested positive for the virus. But it also means he is eligible to return with two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was able to return within a week after reporting symptoms and testing positive earlier this month.

Peterson was out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but returned off injured reserve to play in Minnesota’s last two games.

The veteran cornerback is in his first season with the Vikings after 10 years with the Cardinals. Peterson has 21 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed for the Vikings this year.