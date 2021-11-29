Washington activates Logan Thomas from IR

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will welcome tight end Logan Thomas back to the lineup on Monday night.

Thomas was activated from the injured reserve list on Monday afternoon. He has been out since hurting his hamstring in a Week Four win over the Falcons.

His return comes at a moment when Washington is set to play without Ricky Seals-Jones, who was listed as doubtful with a hip injury. Thomas had 12 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns before this year’s injury and he caught a career-high 72 passes last season.

Washington placed right tackle Sam Cosmi on injured reserve. He was ruled out for this week with a hip injury and has only played in one game since Week Five.

Offensive lineman Jon Toth was elevated from the practice squad to round out the team’s moves ahead of facing the Seahawks.