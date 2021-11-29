With LSU wanting Brian Kelly, does Urban Meyer look to Notre Dame?

Getty Images

As the annual game of college-coaching musical chairs continues, reports have emerged that LSU wants to hire long-time Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. If that happens, then obviously there would be a vacancy in South Bend.

Would that be the moment Urban Meyer makes his move?

Meyer has been linked to the Fighting Irish for years. His wife once said that Notre Dame was one of his “dream jobs.” Kelly arrived in 2010, holding the position for over a decade. If he leaves, would the Irish turn to Meyer?

First, they’d have to want Meyer. The off-field indiscretions from earlier this year could become a factor. Second, Meyer would have to want the job. Third, the Jaguars would have to be willing to let Meyer go. Unless he negotiated a provision that allows him to leave for the college game whenever he wants (it’s believed that Nick Saban had such a clause in his contract with the Dolphins), Meyer would need the Jaguars to release him from his contract.

And maybe they would. It would allow owner Shad Khan to escape the balance of Meyer’s contract, without a buyout.

Meyer, despite his struggles this year in the NFL, continues to be one of the most successful college coaches of all time. If Notre Dame comes calling, could that be enough to get him back to the college level? Time, as always, will tell.