Aaron Rodgers hoping to avoid toe surgery, but will make a decision early next week

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 30, 2021, 2:45 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether or not to get surgery to repair his fractured toe.

A Monday report from NFL Media stressed that Rodgers had decided not to undergo surgery “at this time,” meaning the quarterback could change his mind if the toe did not improve on its own with rest and treatment.

Green Bay has its bye this week.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers detailed where he is in the decision-making process.

“As compared this Monday to last Monday, I definitely felt better — same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday. So I’ll just keep getting treatment. We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn’t be something that I’d have to miss time with. That’s a prerequisite for any surgery that I have at this point — I’m not going to miss any time. So we’ll re-assess early next week and make a decision. But it’s not something where [I’d miss time]. I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday.”

The issue with undergoing surgery, Rodgers said, is that the toe would be immobilized, which would create a further issue for the rest of the season.

“Now it would avoid any further displacement, but it would immobilize the toe,” Rodgers said. “So, we’re hoping that with a couple weeks here, we can get enough healing that maybe we can avoid doing that.

“Now, we’ll re-assess probably later this week and early next week. But the ultimate goal [is] to not have to do surgery. This thing heals up a little bit better and kind of make it through a few more weeks and maybe it doesn’t bother you the last few weeks of the season.”

The Packers will come off their bye to play the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

11 responses to “Aaron Rodgers hoping to avoid toe surgery, but will make a decision early next week

  1. This ‘I will, I won’t’ game is starting to sound like a broken record, a lot like when Favre was deciding whether he wanted to retire or not. Let us know after Rodger’s has made that decision for sure. In the meantime he would probably appreciate it greatly if all opposing defenses would avoid further injuring his bad toe by not stepping on or kicking it.

  3. Does Aaron know every single ingredient of every single thing that they would use in surgery? Is he aware if he has any allergies to them? This is important info that he definitely needs to do the research on before making a very personal decision on.

  5. What is he going to do when the football world isn’t waiting on his every thought, word and wish ?!

  7. If people are growing tired of the dozens of Aaron Rodgers articles chronicling his trials with his broken toe or Covid issues they could probably just complain directly to the purveyors of this site.

    Perhaps then they would move on to more pressing issues like: why the league, the Vikings and their fan base seem to have no problem with the fact that Dalvin Cook has a significant history of battering women?

  9. Looking forward to the Cowboy’s stepping all over that toe during the NFC championship game.

  11. So let’s be real here. If he is saying he could have it on a Monday or Tuesday, and still play Sunday, why risk it during a week where you have to prepare for a game? Why not have the surgery set up for today or tomorrow because you are in a bye week? He hasn’t been practicing so he would have the extra time to rest. Either Rodgers is doing this to mess with the media and fans/anti-fans, or he is not making good choices that give his team the opportunity to win.

