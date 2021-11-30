Agent: J.D. McKissic “all good” after late exit from Monday night game

Getty Images

After scoring two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Washington running back J.D. McKissic left the field on a cart in the closing minutes after a collision with safety Quandre Diggs.

With 3:33 left to play, McKissic caught a pass from Taylor Heinicke and dove to try and pick up a first down. McKissic’s helmet drove straight into the left thigh of Diggs as he was getting to McKissic.

McKissic stayed down on the field after the play and was tended to by trainers for a few minutes before ultimately sitting up. He left the field on the back of a cart and raised his hand to the crowd as the cart headed up the tunnel.

While head coach Ron Rivera didn’t have an update on McKissic after the game, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, did provide an update through his Twitter account.

“Great game @JdMckissic for @WashingtonNFL. He is all good!” Hendrickson wrote.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, McKissic’s neck was the issue from the collision with Diggs. Despite the cart ride, McKissic was in the locker room post-game walking around, tight end Logan Thomas said.

McKissic had 12 total touches for 56 yards against his former team and scored both of Washington’s touchdowns on the night.