Another limited practice for Alvin Kamara

The Saints haven’t said who will be starting at quarterback on Thursday, but either Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian would be helped by having running back Alvin Kamara in the lineup.

There’s been no word on his game status either, but things are pointing in the right direction after he missed the last three games with a knee injury. Kamara was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and a third day on Wednesday would be a good sign about his availability this week.

Running back Mark Ingram looks like an even better bet to play. He missed last Thursday with a knee injury, but has been a full participant in practice both days this week.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk also has a knee injury and he went from limited participation to the sideline on Tuesday. If he remains out, the Saints will likely remain without both starting tackles as Terron Armstead is still out of practice with his own knee injury.

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) joined linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) in missing practice as well.