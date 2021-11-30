Brian Flores: Jaelan Phillips is getting better every week

USA Today

The Dolphins used the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, and they’re getting exactly what they expected.

Phillips had three sacks on Sunday against the Panthers, and coach Brian Flores said Phillips has continued to improve throughout his rookie season.

“I think he’s just getting better every week,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I think for a lot of guys on this team, we just keep working, keep trying to improve and get better every day. If you do that, we’re starting to see some of the fruits of that work. Jaelan’s no different. He’s in here early, he says late, he does a good job in meetings, walk-throughs, practice.”

Phillips sacked Cam Newton twice and P.J. Walker once as the Dolphins shut down both of the Panthers’ quarterbacks. He also had a sack last week, and half a sack in each of the two games before that. Phillips got off to a somewhat slow start this season, but he’s developing into an outstanding pass rusher, and there’s plenty of reason to think he’s going to keep getting better.