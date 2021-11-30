Browns place Jack Conklin on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin‘s season is officially over.

After Conklin tore his patella tendon during the first quarter of Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens, Cleveland placed Conklin on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Conklin’s injury will keep him out for the rest of the year. But because it’s his second stint on IR in 2021, he is ineligible to return to the 53-man roster.

In his second season with the Browns, Conklin started seven games for the franchise. He had missed the previous three weeks with a dislocated elbow.

A former Titans first-round pick in 2016, Conklin is a two-time All-Pro. He earned his second All-Pro berth for Cleveland last year.

The Browns also announced that they signed guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad and released running back Brian Hill from the practice squad.

Cleveland has a bye in Week 13 before playing Baltimore at home in Week 14.