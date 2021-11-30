Cardinals place Jonathan Ward on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed running back Jonathan Ward on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report. Ward tested positive for the virus, Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com reports.

Ward has not played since Week 8 when he was diagnosed with a concussion.

He has played eight games this season, seeing action on 10 offensive snaps and 126 on special teams. As a core special teamer, Ward has four tackles and a forced fumble.

He has five carries for 21 yards.

In his two seasons with the Cardinals, Ward has played 22 games. He made seven tackles in 14 games last season and had one reception for 11 yards.