CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott fully participate in practice again

Amari Cooper‘s outlook for Thursday’s game against the Saints remains cloudy, but the Cowboys are on track to get another wide receiver back in the lineup.

CeeDee Lamb missed Thanksgiving with a concussion, but he has cleared the concussion protocol and had his second straight full practice on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring another practice and injury designations, but it looks like Lamb will avoid having one.

Cooper is back in the team’s facility after missing two games following a positive COVID-19 test, but isn’t feeling well and head coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t know if Cooper would practice. He’s not back on the active roster, so the team does not need to disclose any participation level.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott also fully participated in practice. He’s dealing with a knee injury, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated he’ll play his normal role this week.

Defensive end Tarell Basham (chest) went from limited participation to a full practice. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) remained out of practice.