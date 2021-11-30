Chargers sign Davontae Harris off 49ers’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Chargers signed cornerback Davontae Harris to their active roster from San Francisco’s practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Harris has played only one game this season: He saw 10 special teams snaps in the 49ers’ victory over the Jaguars in Week 11.

The Bengals made Harris a fifth-round choice in 2018. He has appeared in 31 games and made eight starts with the Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and 49ers.

In his career, the Illinois State product has totaled 43 tackles, four passes defensed and a forced fumble while adding seven special teams tackles.

Harris saw the most extensive action of his career with the Broncos in 2019 when he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts.