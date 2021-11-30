Chiefs activate Kyle Long, put Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed Kyle Long as part of their effort to remake their offensive line after it broke down in their Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, but he never made it onto the field for them.

Long injured his leg in June and was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the beginning of training camp. He may still get a chance to help the team this season, however.

The Chiefs activated Long from the PUP list on Tuesday, which is the deadline for him to come off the PUP list this year if he was going to play at any point this season.

Long last played in 2019 with the Bears and he came out of retirement to join the Chiefs this offseason. He’s played guard and right tackle at points in his career and it’s not clear how the Chiefs plan to use him.

The Chiefs also placed running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on injured reserve.