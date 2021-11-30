Cowboys put Nahshon Wright on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cowboys have put another player on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright is going on the list and head coach Mike McCarthy said he will not play against the Saints on Thursday night. Right tackle Terence Steele also went on the COVID reserve list this week and the Cowboys have had four other players go on the list at some point over the last two weeks.

McCarthy and six other members of the coaching staff are also away from the team due to COVID protocols.

Wright was a third-round pick this year and he has appeared in 10 games so far this season. He’s only played five defensive snaps, but has been a core special teamer and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win over the Falcons.