Eagles place Jack Driscoll on IR, sign Brett Toth to 53-man roster

Getty Images

Jack Driscoll‘s 2021 season is officially over.

The Eagles placed the offensive lineman on injured reserve on Tuesday after he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Driscoll was previously on IR earlier in the season, which makes him ineligible to return to the 53-man roster. He started nine games for the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has signed offensive lineman Brett Toth off of its practice squad to the active roster to take Driscoll’s place. He was recently waived from the Eagles active roster and signed to their practice squad. Toth has appeared in seven games for Philadelphia this year, mainly on special teams.

The Eagles will be back in New Jersey this weekend to play the Jets.