Falcons designate Steven Means for return

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said on Sunday that he believes the team’s best football is still in front of them and they may have defensive lineman Steven Means back in the lineup to help them find it.

Means was designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. He hurt his knee during the Week Nine win over the Saints and has missed the last three games.

The designation opens a 21-day window for Means to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that span.

Means started the first eight games of the season. He has 19 tackles and a fumble return so far this year.

The Falcons also announced that they have activated guard Josh Andrews from the COVID-19 reserve list. He has appeared in one game on special teams this season. The Falcons waived cornerback Chris Williamson in a corresponding move.