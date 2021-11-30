Fred Warner will miss Week 13 with hamstring injury

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan updated the status of a few injured players on Monday and word is that they’ll be without some of them when they face the Seahawks in Week 13.

Shanahan confirmed a report that wide receiver Deebo Samuel avoided a major groin injury in Sunday’s win over the Vikings, but that he will miss a week or two as a result of the injury. Linebacker Fred Warner hurt his hamstring in the win and Shanahan said the team is set to play without him this weekend.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back the next one,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Shanahan called the Samuel and Warner updates “good news” because of how much worse those injuries could have been. He also said linebacker Dre Greenlaw is day-to-day after aggravating a core muscle injury in his return to action and that running back Trey Sermon could land on injured reserve after spraining his ankle.

Warner has 92 tackles and two fumble recoveries this season.