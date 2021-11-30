Jerry Jones: Every Cowboy is either vaccinated or has had COVID-19

Getty Images

The Cowboys no longer have any unvaccinated players who need to follow the NFL’s stricter COVID-19 safety rules, because now every unvaccinated player has developed natural immunity from getting COVID-19.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on 105.3 The Fan this morning that the Cowboys are now at 100 percent of players “having vaccinated or having gotten the COVID,” according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Although everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine, exposure to the virus also provides immunity, and as a result the NFL allows unvaccinated players who have had COVID-19, like Aaron Rodgers, to forego enhanced testing protocols for 90 days after testing positive.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Keanu Neal are believed to be the last two unvaccinated Cowboys players, and they have both tested positive this season. Neal is already back and Jones said the Cowboys expect Cooper to return and play on Thursday night.