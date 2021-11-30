Jets place Keelan Cole on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Jets placed receiver Keelan Cole on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. He tested positive for the virus, Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com reports.

Cole has 19 catches for 299 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games, with seven starts, this season.

He spent the previous four seasons in Jacksonville and never had fewer than 24 catches and 361 yards in a season.

The Jets activated quarterback Joe Flacco off the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, and they expect to get receiver Denzel Mims back this week, too. Mims went on the reserve list Nov. 9.

Mims has seven catches for 129 yards in six games this season. He was a healthy scratch for two games, which isn’t where he hoped to be in his second NFL season after entering the league as a second-round choice.