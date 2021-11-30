Joe Judge: Normal week allows us freedom to dig into some different things offensively

Getty Images

The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after losing to the Buccaneers on Monday night last week, so they didn’t have much time to implement changes to their scheme ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Given the circumstances, it was no great surprise that the offense failed to light the world on fire. The Giants defense forced four turnovers in a 13-7 win and head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that the team is looking to tinker more with the offense this week.

Judge called last week “a transition week” and that it wasn’t realistic to “really radically change” things on a short week. He didn’t promise radical change this week, but did say that he thinks there will be more alterations than there were last week.

“I think as we go through the remainder of the season, there’s going to be a little bit of evolution just with the usage of our players and the personalities of some of the coaches within the play-calling and the development of the game plan will probably come on out,” Judge said at his press conference. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s going to be flipped on its head immediately, but over the course of time that will naturally take place. That being said, having a normal week does allow a lot more freedom to kind of get in there and kind of dig into some different things.”

The Giants will be facing a Dolphins team that’s given up 46 points over the course of their current four-game winning streak, so the offense may continue to have a hard time showing immediate rewards for their decision to jettison Garrett.