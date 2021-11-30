Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: We’re seeing growth in his ability to process the opponent

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 30, 2021, 12:17 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Getty Images

With the Patriots currently the second seed in the conference at 8-4, quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year.

Through 12 games, he’s completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,850 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 97.1 passer rating is 14th in the league, easily besting his fellow rookies Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson, who are 31st, 33rd, and 34th among qualified players, respectively.

“There’s a lot to be happy with and then there’s definitely things to coach and correct. … I’m still waiting for the perfect game,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday, via Henry McKenna of USA TODAY. “I haven’t had that yet. … We are seeing growth in his ability to process the opponent.”

McDaniels also touted how Jones takes coaching, saying the quarterback is “a sponge,” comes to meetings prepared, and asks good questions.

He’s a very good listener,” McDaniels said. “He’s in tune with what happened. He usually gives me very good feedback for what he saw, which is a great sign for a young player. If you say, hey did [a defensive back] rotate late? And he says, yeah, he rotated late. And then you look on the picture and you see that he did. So we always try to tell these young guys don’t make something up. If you’re not sure, just [say] I’m not sure. But he usually has a really good grasp of what happened on the series that he was just out there for. We have good dialogue about it and he has good answers to any questions that I have.”

The Patriots have won their last six games and seven out of their last eight. Jones and the Patriots will have a significant test on Monday night when they play the Bills.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: We’re seeing growth in his ability to process the opponent

  4. Lol I can’t believe other teams let this guy slide to the Patriots. Pats are set up for many years to come. Wait for the off season and they get him in the weight room and strengthen his arm some. He is only going to get better.

  5. 1 quality victory all year. Plan the parade. He just keeps beating up on trash teams or teams with no one left healthy. Congrats.

  6. Coaching and the situation matters. I would still take Lawrence over him but I wouldn’t ever hire Myer to groom a young QB. I would have gotten the best QB coach I could find and load up with OL to protect him. Can have all the talent in the world but when you hire a joke for a coach and draft RBs in the 1st you won’t be getting great results no matter who you draft. Mac Jones is a good QB but he is in a great situation. I would bet if you ask BB and got an honest answer he would take Lawrence too and would be doing even better right now.

    Lawrence obviously should have pulled a Elway/Eli move and forced a trade. I would sit out now while you are still young. Not going to happen for you with the Jags.

  7. touchback6 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:48 pm
    1 quality victory all year. Plan the parade. He just keeps beating up on trash teams or teams with no one left healthy. Congrats.

    __________________________________________________

    What a silly thing to say. Did you even watch the games? Except for the Saints game, they only lost by a play or two and mostly not on Jones. He played really well and gets better each game. Your comment is meritless and foolish.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.