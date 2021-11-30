Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance hasn’t been playing to keep offense, play-calling in rhythm

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 30, 2021, 2:16 PM EST
In the first few weeks of the season, the 49ers used some different packages to get No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on the field, particularly when the offense was close to the goal-line.

But since returning from the knee injury suffered in his first start against the Cardinals back on Oct. 10, Lance has solely been on clipboard duty as a backup. He’s only seen the field for the last five snaps of San Francisco’s 30-10 blowout victory over Jacksonville in Week 11.

Why the change? Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it has to do with his play-calling.

It’s more about me, to tell you the truth,” Shanahan said Monday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “In terms of calling plays, we get into a rhythm of attacking a defense and what fronts they are playing and what coverages. Every play kind of plays off the next play and you get a feel, our players do and I, of what we are going to.”

Shanahan added that bringing in Lance also makes defenses less predictable because of how they adjust to a different QB.

“What’s been hard on me, that I didn’t realize, is when you do bring in a different quarterback who gets a different set of plays, it’s almost the first play I’ve been seeing of a new defense,” Shanahan said. “You see what fronts and coverages they are doing but they are doing it completely to a plan as a threat of the runner at that position.

“I don’t know what to anticipate with it, and then I got to stay in it for a while to get a feel for that. And then you go back and that feels kind of off for the last guy, so it kind of hurts my rhythm a little bit of understanding what a defense is getting. That’s why personally as the year has gone I’ve gotten a little more away from it because I like to get a feel for what the defense is doing.”

The 49ers have won their last three games and four of their last five to get to 6-5. With the offense rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo, it seems like there’s little reason to change things up by inserting Lance.

Still, the 49ers traded up to draft Lance for a reason. Sooner or later — and right now it seems like later — lance will get more opportunities to show what he can do.

2 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance hasn’t been playing to keep offense, play-calling in rhythm

  1. The plan all along was for Lance to redshirt his first year. They’ve been consistent in that regard. They had some red zone plays specifically designed with Lance in mind, however Jimmy G’s offense has the 49ers scoring a whopping 78% of the time when in the red zone; which to me is the biggest surprise other than Elijah Mitchell.

  2. Huge overreach by the Niners giving up all that draft capital for an unproven player who played against the lower rung of college competition as well as played only one game last year. I think what Kyle is trying to say in a nice way is that Tre isn’t even close to comprehending his offensive scheme. Lance’s throwing mechanics and footwork are just awful. That’s why he is grossly inaccurate with his passes. It’s easy to get a guy up to speed with the playbook. Footwork can be improved but bad throwing mechanics are tough to fix. Just ask those who tried to fix Blake Bortles another #3 overall pick. Good luck Niners but I think you drafted a RB to play QB. Ouch!!!

