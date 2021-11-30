Matthew Stafford isn’t injured, unless he is

USA TODAY Sports

Among the various current mysteries surrounding the Greatest Show-offs on Turf is whether quarterback Matthew Stafford is or isn’t currently injured.

According to the injury report, he isn’t. According to ESPN, he is. According to Stafford, he’s “feeling fine” but neither he nor anyone else is currently 100 percent.

So what does his coach have to say about it? On Monday, a reporter asked Sean McVay to describe what he’s seeing as it relates to Stafford’s ability to play through “whatever ailments, injuries, what have you, there are.”

“I’m seeing a really tough competitor,” McVay said. “I think that’s been one of the great traits that he’s possessed for a long period of time. You just watch the amount of hits and some of the things that he’s bounced back from quickly, whether it be with us or even over the course of his career with the Lions, or even going back to Georgia. So I just see a resilient, tough competitor that continues to compete, continues to battle. His teammates believe in him, his coaches believe in him. That’s what I’m seeing from him.”

The question implies that Stafford is indeed injured. The answer did nothing to correct that assumption. Indeed, if Stafford is currently healthy, McVay should have said something like, “Well, [inserts name of reporter who asked the question], fortunately that’s not something I currently have to see, because our quarterback isn’t injured. If he was, it would appear on our injury report.”

It’s one of the stranger realities of the new NFL, which hasn’t simply cozied up to gambling but has jumped into bed with it. Inside information exists, and the league does a poor job of compelling teams to disclose the inside information regarding a player’s health — even though that inside information has a direct impact on wagering.

Last year, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played the entire season with a torn MCL in his knee. But he never appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. And the league did nothing about it.

So if the league isn’t going to enforce the rules, why bother complying with them?