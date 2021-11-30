Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson’s struggles: “We’re missing some stuff.”

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is currently a shell of the quarterback he’s been at the peaks of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Monday night against the Washington Football Team, Wilson had multiple misfired throws on passes to open receivers. He had three passes sail high or wide of tight end Gerald Everett alone on the night.

While some of Wilson’s struggles could likely be attributed to his speedy return to action from a mangled finger that required surgery last month, it can’t be considered as the sole explanation for Wilson’s problems. Especially when Wilson himself and head coach Pete Carroll say that the finger is not causing Wilson any issues.

At the end of the day, the Seahawks need more from their star quarterback.

“The film doesn’t lie, you know. We’re missing some stuff,” Carroll said after the game. “I don’t know what to make of it. Other than the fact we got to keep battling and keep trying to figure it out. I felt like there’s some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately didn’t pick it up.”

The Seahawks’ offense has had its issues with time of possession, third downs and sheer lack of offensive plays run throughout the season. Those numbers have gone from bad to worse over the last three weeks with Wilson back in the lineup. Seattle ran a season-low 49 offensive plays last week against the Arizona Cardinals only to follow it up with a new season-low 45 plays against Washington on Monday night. They had just 10 total first downs with five consecutive drives going three-and-out.

They’ve lost the time of possession battle by essentially a 40-to-20 margin in each of the last three games with a season-low 18:20 against Washington.

Wilson is the worst quarterback in the NFL on third down this season (minimum 15 attempts) from a completion percentage standpoint on third downs. Wilson is completing just 36.9 percent of his throws on third down (17-of-46) for 299 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He’s also been sacked 12 times and has a passer rating of just 72.6 on third downs.

“He needs to make his plays when he gets his chances,” Carroll said. “I can’t imagine that he won’t. I can’t imagine that he won’t get it done.”

Some of that could certainly be attributed to Wilson’s injured finger and his rush back into the lineup coming out of the team’s bye week three weeks ago. But the Seahawks offense, and Wilson himself, are just not what they used to be.