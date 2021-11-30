PFT’s Week 13 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2021, 10:14 AM EST
1. Cardinals (9-2, last week No. 1): Their biggest concern during the bye week is whether their coach will bid farewell and return to the Big 12.

2. Patriots (8-4, No. 2): So, who will they play in the Super Bowl?

3. Packers (9-3, No. 4): Broken toe, COVID toe, camel toe. None of those are going to slow down Aaron Rodgers.

4. Buccaneers (8-3, No. 5): A year after Bruce Arians gave Leonard Fournette an ultimatum, Fournette has given Tampa Bay a critical road win.

5. Ravens (8-3, No. 7): Only a great team can overcome four interceptions by its quarterback and win.

6. Chiefs (7-4, No. 8): Can they have the same kind of post-bye surge that the Bucs enjoyed a year ago?

7. Rams (7-4, No. 3): The Greatest Show-offs on Turf may be shown the door early in the 2021 postseason, if they even get there.

8. Cowboys (7-4, No. 6): Since beating the Vikings with Cooper Rush, the Cowboys are 1-3.

9. Bills (7-4, No. 11): If the Bills are going to win the division, they’re going to have to earn it with a couple of games coming up against the Patriots.

10. Titans (8-4, No. 9): Their bye couldn’t come at a better time.

11. Bengals (7-4, No. 12): The Bengals may be the best overall team in the AFC North.

12. Colts (6-6, No. 10): Every other playoff team in the AFC should hope and pray that the Colts don’t qualify.

13. 49ers (6-5, No. 16): Every other playoff team in the NFC should hope and pray that the 49ers don’t qualify

14. Raiders (6-5, No. 21): They’ll possibly win just enough games to barely miss the playoffs.

15. Vikings (5-6, No. 13): They’ll possibly win just enough games to barely miss the playoffs.

16. Broncos (6-5, No. 23): They’ll possibly win just enough games to barely miss the playoffs.

17. Chargers (6-5, No. 14): They’ll possibly win just enough games to barely miss the playoffs.

18. Steelers (5-5-1, No. 15): They definitely won’t win just enough games to barely miss the playoffs.

19. Browns (6-6, No. 17): The Browns is the Browns all over again.

20. Washington (5-6, No. 22): Ron Rivera could be earning his third coach of the year award.

21. Falcons (5-6, No. 24): Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t an MVP candidate, but few players are currently more valuable to their teams.

22. Saints (5-6, No. 18): When “who dat?” becomes “boo dat!”, things are getting a little desperate in the Superdome.

23. Dolphins (5-7, No. 25): Coincidentally (or not), the conclusion of the Deshaun Watson talk has allowed Tua Tagovailoa to reach a higher level of performance.

24. Panthers (5-7, No. 19): Things change fast in the NFL; after beating the Cardinals to get to .500, the Panthers are imploding.

25. Eagles (5-7, No. 20): The table was set. Now? Not.

26. Giants (4-7, No. 27): They finally won a game when retiring the jersey of a Super Bowl-era hero. They won’t have to worry about playing another game like that for a long time.

27. Bears (4-7, No. 28): The institutional mishandling of the Matt Nagy report from last week made his ability to get a Thanksgiving victory even more impressive.

28. Jets (3-8, No. 31): Both New York teams winning in the same window is officially a sign of the apocalypse.

29. Seahawks (3-8, No. 26): Jamal Adams may soon want to be traded back to the Jets.

30. Texans (2-9, No. 29): Will David Culley be one and done?

31. Jaguars (2-9, No. 30): Will Urban Meyer be one and done?

32. Lions (0-10-1, No. 32): Will Dan Campbell be one and done?

19 responses to “PFT’s Week 13 2021 power rankings

  2. You are making a huge mistake sleeping on the Steelers at #18. They will unleash Hell in December and maybe even get a 1st round bye.

  4. Funny. Didn’t an injured Packer team beat a healthy Arizona team a few weeks ago?

    Patriots look legit. ‘Skins turning it around against good and bad competition.

    Buccaneers will travel to GB for a second straight year in the NFC championship. Healthier team wins.

  5. The table was indeed set for the Eagles. However, to say this one loss means it’s no longer set is to overstate it just a bit. They have the Jets, the WFT twice, and the Giants at home remaining on their schedule.

    They laid an egg this past Sunday, but of late, they haven’t played that badly.

  6. 5. Ravens (8-3, No. 7): Only a great team can overcome four interceptions by its quarterback and win.
    ====================================================
    OR – Only a team playing the Browns can overcome four interceptions by its quarterback and win.

  9. I’m as big a Pats homer you will find but I would not put them number 2 (I don’t know who I would call the best team in the AFC, for that matter). If they beat the Bills on Monday night, then yeah, they are the best team in the AFC.

  10. I am as much of a Pats fan as any other on here, but I think we need to pump the brakes on SB aspirations. The next few weeks will be telling, but even if they end up with the AFCE title and somehow get the 1st week bye, not sure they go deep. This year… we’ll see. They are rounding into your prototypical BB team, which spells danger for the rest of the AFC. But I don’t know if they make it back to the big game yet. Everyone here would LOVE to see Pats/Bucs. Complete the circle. Can they do it? I don’t know

  11. How long before Lions fans understand it’s not the coaching, the GM, the scouts, the president or front office. Its the OWNER’S…ie the Ford family.

  12. As a Ravens fan, I think 5 is too high. I think Lamar’s running ability masks a lot of flaws with this team. Being realistic, I can’t say that I feel this current Ravens team could beat the Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, or Patriots. I don’t think they could beat any NFC team in the top 10. I know you are what your record says you are, but the Ravens are trying real hard to prove that wrong. Hoping they figure it out.

  15. What the Pats have done is pretty amazing SO FAR!!! If you look at the wins they have had they really didn’t beat alot of solid winning teams. Just may want to pump the brakes on all this number 2 and best team in AFC

  16. Rankings don’t interest me. But I do appreciate the cacophony of anti-Belichick rhetoric being reduced to the chatter of a church mouse.

    Even Brady’s dad has shut up.

  17. I know we’re not supposed to take this stuff seriously but come on man that Baltimore comment was just silly. Fernando tatis said it best, they were playing the freaking Browns.

  18. The Steelers are far and away one of the worst teams in football. They can’t hang with anyone in the AFC North.

  19. Pats at #2? They’ve beat the Texans, Panthers, Jets, a reeling TN, Falcons and Chargers the last 6 weeks. They look good but they haven’t really played anybody except the Chargers since they lost to TB.

