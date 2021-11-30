Ravens are favored in Pittsburgh for first time ever against Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

One of the best rivalries in football becomes renewed on Sunday, when the Ravens visit the Steelers. And, for the first time against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Ravens are favored to win at Heinz Field.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers on Sunday.

During Roethlisberger’s career, the Ravens have faced the Steelers in Pittsburgh three times with Ben out — in 2012, 2015, and 2019. Baltimore was favored to win each game. The Ravens won each game by three points, the latter two in overtime.

It’s no surprise that Baltimore is favored in Pittsburgh for the first time against Ben. The Ravens have pieced together an 8-3 record. The Steelers, after reversing a 1-3 start with four straight wins, have gone winless in their last three. And they were punchless in a key game at Cincinnati.

But this is precisely the kind of dig-deep situation in which the Steelers thrive. The question is whether they truly have enough to make it happen, especially with T.J. Watt likely to miss the game due to a COVID positive result.