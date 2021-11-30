Robert Griffin III writing “explosive tell-all” book about “dysfunctional” Washington Football Team

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is promising to hit the Washington Football Team hard with a new book about his experiences with the franchise.

Griffin announced today that he’s writing a book with veteran sports writer Gary Myers titled Surviving Washington, and the published is describing the book as an “explosive tell-all” about “the shocking mismanagement and toxic culture within the most dysfunctional professional football team in America.”

In announcing the book, Griffin said he will delve into the “medical mismanagement” of the knee injury that ended his outstanding rookie season in a playoff loss, as well as information about the sexual harassment scandal that continues to affect the team, and what he calls a “toxic environment” overseen by owner Daniel Snyder.

The second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Griffin won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award but never replicated his rookie success. He has been out of the league this season, and he may now figure that his NFL career is over and he’s free to say everything on his mind — much of which will not reflect well on Snyder and the Washington Football Team.