Robert Griffin III writing “explosive tell-all” book about “dysfunctional” Washington Football Team

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 30, 2021, 12:46 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins
Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is promising to hit the Washington Football Team hard with a new book about his experiences with the franchise.

Griffin announced today that he’s writing a book with veteran sports writer Gary Myers titled Surviving Washington, and the published is describing the book as an “explosive tell-all” about “the shocking mismanagement and toxic culture within the most dysfunctional professional football team in America.”

In announcing the book, Griffin said he will delve into the “medical mismanagement” of the knee injury that ended his outstanding rookie season in a playoff loss, as well as information about the sexual harassment scandal that continues to affect the team, and what he calls a “toxic environment” overseen by owner Daniel Snyder.

The second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Griffin won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award but never replicated his rookie success. He has been out of the league this season, and he may now figure that his NFL career is over and he’s free to say everything on his mind — much of which will not reflect well on Snyder and the Washington Football Team.

35 responses to “Robert Griffin III writing “explosive tell-all” book about “dysfunctional” Washington Football Team

  3. How low life can you be? A worthless, lowlife player goes after his employer (a lowlife) squanders 4 draft picks on him only to discover he’s a joke of a player.

  9. As much as I want to watch that weasel Snyder try to slither away from scandal after scandal, this is not a good look for RG3. If he as a team employee knew sexual harassment was ongoing, then he too is responsible for not whistleblowing. Be careful who you thumb your nose at, Bob. It may not have the effect you are looking for.

  10. RGIII looked so good as a rookie. The injury in the playoffs did him in. We will never know how great his career might have been.

  11. Griffin will need to find a way to link Gruden to the mess that has been going on in Washington since Gruden was the only person fired as a result of that Snyder investigation.

  12. I imagine WFT will send him a cease and desist letter, with the threat of a lawsuit. He will choose to ignore.

  16. I love RG3 but he needs to wait a few more years to write this book. Focus on the new career dude.

  20. Ok, here we go again. Book release day will coincide with new Jon Gruden emails release day.

  21. nflfan69 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:56 pm
    RGIII looked so good as a rookie. The injury in the playoffs did him in. We will never know how great his career might have been.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Agreed. But first he was injured, then daddy Shanahan sent him back in the game and then his knee collapsed. If he wasn’t sent back into the game after being injured, he could have been what Lamar is doing today. And he was a better passer than Lamar.

  22. I’d take this more seriously if he didn’t offer to play there just a few months ago.

  24. Fact – had it not been for Kirk Cousins bailing out this selfish, uncoachable clown, the Washington team would not have made the playoffs. It was not the coaches who jeopaardized his tepid career – he refused to take care of himself and in the playoff game, he waived off Cousins when there was the appearance of the glass-legged clown being injured.

    The truth is this guy could never read a defense, was never prepared for a game, could not read a playbook, and only used his legs to create openings for receivers because he didn’t know their routes.

    Tell it all, Great Gimmick! You were complicit along with your father for taking exactly one year of competent college play and turning it into one of the biggest college draft snowjobs in history! Do tell!

  25. Mike Shanahan would reportedly go tanning in between team meetings, sometimes up to 3 times per day…

  26. Daniel Snyder’s day of reckoning is upon us. RGIII will expose the dirt from within the recesses of this terrible, wretched, no-good organization. The other owners need to force Daniel Snyder out of the league.

  27. Hopefully he focuses on the book and gets off my TV for my low-level college football matchup each Saturday (well …thankfully this year is over … but next!). He tries way too hard. Once again, another announcer that I need to turn the TV off for.

  28. Robert Griffin, ingrate extraordinaire. He wasn’t a fraction of the quarterback that Kirk Cousins was, and that was obvious when they were rookies. Yet Daniel Snyder treated him like his adopted son.I hope that the day will come soon when Daniel Snyder no longer owns my beloved WFT, but that is a separate issue. To those who think that there was a “what might have been” to Robert Griffin as a professional quarterback, think again.He was a 400-meter hurdler with a strong arm, and ZERO football instincts – even less than Blaine Gabbert,and that’s bottom level.Griffin actually has a future as an analyst, he’s much better than I would have ever imagined. A little less “me-me” in the booth, and maybe some gratitude to the team that drafted you, giving you this career opportunity.

  29. Couldn’t happen to a better guy than little danny snyder. If RG3’s tell-all book forces Goodell to fire Snyder as the owner then he will have been worth every one of those four draft picks.

    Going from the best owner in the NFL in Jack Kent Cooke to the worst in Snyder is more punishment than any franchise deserves.

  30. Chapter 8: How this cheapskate team skimped on installing a real field and how Mike Shanahan turned my knee cartilage into ground beef

  31. I am interested to read this. Shanahan almost quit over Snyder’s handling of RGIII and ultimately was fired after a 3-13 season. You never hear any dirt from coaches after they leave a job because of NDAs and the cash they are owed. Now we can get a partial look behind closed doors.

  32. He wasn’t exposing anything while he was getting paid. If he did he would have been black balled and never played again. There is a deeper problem here than the Washington Football team. Close your eyes and your mouth to corruption or you’ll never work in this business again.

  33. It may have some interesting things that pile on to what is already known about Snyder and his team.

    But I also expect it to have a long section that says little more than “WAAAAAAAAA the Shanahans were mean to me and didn’t care about me”

  34. Wow!
    This is the same RG me who tweeted in September to the WFT “ to make the call “ when Fitzpatrick went down with an injury!!

    I hope his book includes stories about how he and his father wanted him coached by Mike Shanahan and how he was a pocket passer not a running QB.

  35. Does anyone really know who’s call it was to send him back in the game? I bet he was in the coaches ear begging to go back in.

    Oh and Bob, you did tweet about “love to come back and play for Washington”.

