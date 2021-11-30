Ron Rivera: If we continue to work, we give ourselves a chance

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team won their third straight game on Monday night by outlasting the Seahawks for a 17-15 home win and that victory pushed them into position for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

It’s a major turnaround for a team that looked dead in the water at 2-6, but their change of fortunes and stumbles elsewhere in the conference have conspired to push them steadily up the standings. With six games left on the schedule, head coach Ron Rivera’s message to the team was that they need to continue working as hard as they have the last three weeks to finish the job.

“I think we’re coming together and being the kind of team that we envisioned,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “If we continue to work and play the way we’ve played, we give ourselves a chance. And that’s all we need — a chance.”

Washington will go to Las Vegas next weekend and then wrap up the season with five games against NFC East opponents. Rivera referred to that as a “five-game round robin” on Monday night and Washington hopes to continue peaking as they enter that final stretch of football.