Ron Rivera: Joey Slye will be out for at least three weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Washington needs a new kicker.

Again.

Washington has already churned through three kickers, but will need a fourth after Joey Slye suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half of the Football Team’s win over the Seahawks on Monday.

Slye was trying to chase down defensive end Rasheem Green after a blocked extra point when the kicker pulled up while running. He kicked off on the next play, but was unable to handle the duties in the second half.

Via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Rivera said in a Tuesday morning interview on 106.7 The Fan that Slye’s hamstring will keep him out for a minimum of three weeks. That would seem to suggest that Slye will go on injured reserve. Rivera also noted that he sent word for scouts to start looking for kicking help at halftime.

Washington has used Dustin Hopkins, Chris Blewitt, and Slye at kicker this season. The club signed Slye on Nov. 9.

Slye has bounced around the league this year while mainly being used as a fill-in for injuries. The Panthers released him in late August. He’s since kicked in Houston for three games, San Francisco for three games, and Washington for three games. He’s made 17-of-19 field goals and 14-of-18 extra points.

In playoff position as the NFC’s seventh seed, the Football Team will head West to take on the Raiders in Week 13.