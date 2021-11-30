Russell Wilson: We need to get DK Metcalf the football

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught just one pass on Monday Night Football, and quarterback Russell Wilson acknowledged afterward what a failure that was for the Seahawks’ offense.

Wilson said Metcalf’s lack of catches wasn’t about the Seahawks’ game plan, but it was just about the way Washington’s defense adjusted, sometimes pressuring Wilson when he needed time to let Metcalf get open deep, and other times doubling Metcalf when the Seahawks wanted to get him the ball.

“Obviously we need to get DK the football,” Wilson said. “We called several plays for him. He had a sweet deep cross that he was gonna be wide open, maybe for a touchdown, that I had to move. . . . That was unfortunate. . . . We called some other stuff and they doubled him. We called two plays in a row for him and they doubled him on those. . . . He’s one of the best football players in the world. We got to get him the football. We got to find ways to do it. We got to move him around maybe. We’ve got to study it and find out what we can do.”

Metcalf’s one catch for 13 yards was his least-productive game in both catches and yardage since his rookie year. And it was one reason the Seahawks fell short in their 17-15 loss.