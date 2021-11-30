Seattle’s losses are the Jets’ gain

The deeper the hole goes for the Seahawks, the higher the climb for the Jets.

With New York’s AFC team holding Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 as a result of the Jamal Adams trade, and with the Seahawks in a full-blown tailspin, the Jets (from the Seahawks) currently have the fourth pick in the draft. Given the Jets’ own struggles, they also have the fifth overall pick.

And it gets better. Thanks to Chicago’s 4-7 season, and by virtue of the trade that allowed the Bears to move up to get quarterback Justin Fields, the Giants have the sixth overall pick. And by virtue of their own 4-7 record, the Giants have the next pick.

So it’s currently an all-New York stretch, from No. 4 through No. 7. And then, after the Panthers at No. 8, the Eagles have consecutive picks, thanks to a trade with the Dolphins.

While things can and likely will change between now and the conclusion to Week 18, chances are that the Jets and Giants will indeed have four picks in the top half of the first round. If not the top 10.

12 responses to "Seattle's losses are the Jets' gain

  1. “the Eagles have consecutive picks, thanks to a trade with the Dolphins.”
    ..
    ..

    And more than likely will get the Colts 1st round pick.

  3. You still have to hit on the picks or all of that means nothing. It’s just excitement for fans of bad teams heading into the next draft. Some of these are teams that always draft high but still remain bad year after year. High draft picks are not a guarantee of any success.

  4. High draft picks are the highlight of the Jets season. It’s kind of like the Jets Super Bowl. Even the sportswriters who cover the team are happy because they can pretend something great is in store.

  5. dino2997 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:15 am
    How have all those high draft picks worked out for the Giants and Jets the last decade?

    —————————

    Quenin Williams has been a stud, when healthy, for the Jets.

    Andrew Thomas is also coming around to be a top young tackle.

    Saquan Barkley’s has obviously been hurt too much to evaluate.

    Not sure your point though, should the Jets and Giants forfeit their selections?

    I mean every team has a litany of draft busts….

  6. bostonblows says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:54 am
    dino2997 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 11:15 am
    How have all those high draft picks worked out for the Giants and Jets the last decade?

    —————————

    Quenin Williams has been a stud, when healthy, for the Jets.

    Andrew Thomas is also coming around to be a top young tackle.

    Saquan Barkley’s has obviously been hurt too much to evaluate.

    Not sure your point though, should the Jets and Giants forfeit their selections?

    I mean every team has a litany of draft busts….

    ——————————————-

    You just proved my point, which unfortunately you didn’t get. Consistently missing on high draft picks year after year is not the same as missing on lower round draft picks. None of the players you mentioned are difference makers and none of have changed the fortunes of their respective teams leading to more wins. The names you neglected to mention are even worse.

  7. I’m sure they’ll find some way to make the dumbest picks possible. There’s a reason those teams are terrible–a front office full of idiots.

  9. Trading Jamal Adams for 2 1’s was brilliant. He has not been the difference maker Seattle thought he’d be. Seattle apologists at the time said it didn’t matter because the Seahawks always pick so late… but right now that Seattle pick is higher than the Jets’ own pick.

  11. This definitely make the Bears vs Seahawks game later this season more interesting for Giants and Jets fans

  12. I was keying on Adams last night. He doesn’t even participate in tackles a lot of the time even though he’s right there. It happened twice that I saw. Then he jumps around and cheers. He’s like an overpaid hype-man

