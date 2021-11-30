Star Lotulelei, Spencer Brown off COVID-19 reserve list for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills had a handful of players back at practice on Tuesday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and right tackle Spencer Brown are both off of the COVID-19 reserve list. Lotulelei was placed on the list on the morning of their Week 10 game against the Jets and has missed three straight games overall.

Brown missed the last two games after his own placement on the list and was joined in returning to practice by guard Jon Feliciano. Feliciano is on injured reserve with a calf injury and his return to practice opens a 21-day window to activate him.

All three players could play in Monday night’s game against the Patriots and the Bills could use all the help they can get after falling behind the Patriots in the AFC East in recent weeks.