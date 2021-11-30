Steelers sign Montravius Adams

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have added a player to a defense that’s been torn apart in the last two weeks.

The team announced that they have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams off of the Saints’ practice squad. They did not need to make a corresponding move in order to open up a roster spot for Adams.

Adams was a 2017 third-round pick in Green Bay and he played in 45 games for the Packers before moving on to the Patriots this offseason. He failed to make the Patriots and wound up in New Orleans.

He has seven tackles in five games this season and 51 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.