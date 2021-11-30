Titans place Monty Rice on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans’ injury issues continue to mount.

Tennessee has placed linebacker Monty Rice on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

A third-round rookie out of Georgia, Rice’s role on defense had expanded in recent weeks with Rashaan Evans and David Long sidelined due to injury. Rice started four of Tennessee’s last five games. He has 36 total tackles this season with a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Tennessee also announced that receiver Austin Mack has been cut from the practice squad.

The Titans are on a needed bye this week before a matchup with Jacksonville in Week 14.