Urban Meyer: I’m not a candidate for Notre Dame

Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN reported that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had no interest in taking another college coaching job.

Now Meyer has said so himself.

On a conference call with Los Angeles media with the Jaguars playing the Rams this week, Meyer directly addressed the question of potentially going to Notre Dame after Brian Kelly’s departure to become the head coach at LSU.

“I’m not a candidate,” Meyer said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “Obviously I spent six years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about. But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

Meyer was Notre Dame’s receivers coach from 1996-2000 before taking his first head coaching job at Bowling Green.

In some ways, it’s notable Meyer is now doing conference calls with opposing media. He was not doing them earlier in the season, which came up when he was requested by Denver’s media in September.

The Jaguars are currently 2-9 in Meyer’s first season as head coach.