Will college cash grabs lure NFL coaches?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2021, 11:51 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 USC at Notre Dame
Maybe Mike Tomlin shouldn’t have said “never say never, but never” regarding the possibility of coaching at Southern Cal or any other college program.

Lincoln Riley has bolted Oklahoma for USC, thanks in large part to a compensation package that reportedly includes 24/7 use of a private jet for his family. Brian Kelly reportedly will make $15 million per year at LSU.

With college players now able to earn money from entities other than the schools for which they play, it becomes even easier to justify cramming more of the cash that doesn’t go to the players into the pockets of the coaches. And it’s already happening.

The question becomes if and when the NCAA arms race will attract NFL coaches. As the money goes up and up and up, it eventually becomes an issue. Either NFL teams will offer more money and greater security, or NFL coaches will opt for the 10-year, fully-guaranteed that makes them the de facto emperors of their university and, depending on the location of the school, the entire town.

There’s no harm in listening. That’s why Cardinal coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t perform an agitated mic drop when asked about Oklahoma, didn’t rattle off names of other NFL coaches who haven’t been asked about vacant college jobs. It’s not an insult to be linked to a job at a college program; it’s leverage. Kingsbury won’t rule out Norman, Oklahoma because he wants more money from Bidwill, Michael. That’s why Kingsbury’s people leaked the Oklahoma interest to Schefty. And it’s why Kingsbury would be foolish to rule it out.

Or maybe he’s actually interested. Per discussions with multiple sources, whether and to what extent NFL head-coaching contracts allow a departure for a college job depends on the precise language used by a given team. Some deals allow the coach to leave for a college job. Others don’t.

A separate question becomes whether the NFL team would exercise its prerogative to block the move. Although the coach can’t be forced to stay on the job with his NFL team, he can be prevented (by court order, if need be) from coaching anywhere else. Some teams won’t want to force a coach to stay against his will. Some may be happy to be able to make a change without owing the former coach a buyout. Others won’t want to create a scenario in which contracts become not worth the paper they’re written on.

Regardless, the explosion in compensation for college football coaches inevitably will impact pro football. If NFL teams don’t pay more to coaches on the way in, coaches may be looking for a way out. And they may be getting a new range of options unrelated to other NFL teams.

19 responses to “Will college cash grabs lure NFL coaches?

  1. “Mr. Meyer, there is a Mr. Lep Re Chaun on line one. Should I take a message or do you wish to speak to him?”

  2. Money makes the world go round, so grab yours while you can, and enjoy it. As the apocalypse may be fast approaching, at which time your money will be worthless.

  4. Also the ability to have unlimited resources to recruit the best at every position. No salary cap or draft to worry about. I personally think NFL coaches stepping down to college coaching is the easy way out for coaches that aren’t good enough for the NFL (Saban) or got fed up with bureaucracy (Harbaugh) but that’s just my opinion.

  5. Bottom line is you have 32 of the richest people who own a football team….1 of only 32. You want YOUR coach then pay him accordingly, it’s that simple

  6. If ND were to approach Urban Meyer, this would be a ‘NO BRAINER’ for him. If I were he I would run to South Bend, ‘QUICKLY”!!!

  7. Bidding wars are coming. The Coaches will end up being overpaid like CEO’s in the corporate world. No one wins except the over paid coaches when that happens.

  8. Does anyone else find it absolutely absurd that California who is pushing the green energy political policies onto the rest of the nation either by shaming others or just outright political retribution just had a state school hire a football coach and one of his perks is use of a private jet for him and his whole family… it’s total rules for the and not for me mentality and should never happen in America… Californians you should be ashamed of yourselves but I doubt the hypocrisy dawns on you guys…

  9. Responding to – “dcspeedway says: College football USE to be fun to watch. Kids playing to play.”

    So you watched football in the 1930’s??

  10. we all have to try at something to know if we are going to be good at it…

    It would seem more fair to these college coaches that fail in the NFL to have more of an incentive to go back to where they had success and not just float around as assistance or tank their career.. .

  11. There is so much money being thrown around that Franklin’s new contract at Penn State is already outdated and the ink isn’t even dry.

  12. Are athletes, coaches, and Owners overpaid? Yes, but we keep giving them the money. So the best we can do is hope the money is distributed more fairly. The Owners hold on to too much of the cash so it would be nice for the coaches(and players) to get a bigger piece of the pie. Ah who am I kidding they’re just going to raise ticket prices

  14. kcrobert10 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Does anyone else find it absolutely absurd that California who is pushing the green energy political policies onto the rest of the nation either by shaming others or just outright political retribution just had a state school hire a football coach and one of his perks is use of a private jet for him and his whole family… it’s total rules for the and not for me mentality and should never happen in America… Californians you should be ashamed of yourselves but I doubt the hypocrisy dawns on you guys…

    ——————————————————————–

    USC is definitely not a state school.

  15. Until the whole system goes kuplunk! NCAAF isn’t headed to a good place. Until they fix the parity they are ignoring a huge elephant in the room to why their ratings are not improving. Cost is going up but the ratings haven’t been. That is a problem

  16. kcrobert10 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:24 pm
    Does anyone else find it absolutely absurd that California who is pushing the green energy political policies onto the rest of the nation either by shaming others or just outright political retribution just had a state school hire a football coach and one of his perks is use of a private jet for him and his whole family… it’s total rules for the and not for me mentality and should never happen in America… Californians you should be ashamed of yourselves but I doubt the hypocrisy dawns on you guys…

    Agreed overall, one small problem though, USC is a private school.

  18. pftancelledme says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:58 pm
    Hey Bellichick, go coach in college and get paid, lol.

    ————–

    Was about to say that if Kelly is making 15 mil then Belichick is about to get a big raise.

  19. Kelly was making less than $3M a year at Notre Dame. That’s Sun Belt money. I know the Irish are probably still paying off Charlie Weis, but that is insanely low for an elite college football program.

